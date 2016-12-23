Washington County Judge-Elect Lets Go Of Four Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM)- Washington County judge-elect, Joseph Wood has let go of several employees before he officially takes office on January 1, 2017.

Judge-elect Wood notified four county department heads this week that they would not have jobs after the holidays.

Justice of the Peace, Tom Lundstrom confirms county attorney, Steve Zega, planning director, Juliet Richey, and public utilities coordinator, Renee Biby are among those let go.

Wood told 5NEWS that out of respect for the employees and their privacy, he would not comment on personnel matters.

Steve Zega released the following statement to 5NEWS:

"I can confirm that Washington County judge-elect, Joseph Wood terminated my position with Washington County."

Lundstrom said those employees signed contracts saying they would resign if a newly elected judge did not want to keep them on staff.

Zega said he signed no such agreement.

For those let go, their last day of employment will be December 31.

5NEWS reached out to the other employees terminated, but as of the story's air date, we have yet to hear back from them.

Joseph Wood (R) beat Mark Kinion (D) in the November election. Current judge, Marilyn Edwards did not run for re-election.