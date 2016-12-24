500 Families In Need Have A Christmas Dinner Thanks To Bentonville Kiwanis

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Kiwanis Club of Bentonville “Guy Wilkerson Food Basket Giveaway” was held Saturday morning (Dec. 24).

Volunteers began giving out the boxes filled with a chicken, potatoes, bread, sweet potatoes, dessert cakes and various canned goods and non-perishables before 8 a.m. and by 9:20 a.m. all 500 boxes were gone.

“We have always had some trouble giving out the last 100 or so boxes,” said club president Bobby Smittle, “but we were concerned today that we were going to run out before the line finished.”

Guy Wilkerson started the tradition in Bentonville 61 years ago taking 15 baskets to families in need.

The Kiwanis Club has been involved each time, and had help this morning from Key Club members, Life Scouts and student volunteers.

The cars lined down “A” Street — at one point reaching all the way to the square.

“It was wonderful to have so much help, and to have made sure 500 families will have a great Christmas dinner,” said event chairman Bob Sligar.