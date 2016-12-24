A 2016 Review Of Local Top Stories

(KFSM) -- Before 2017 arrives, KFSM's Anchor/Reporter Bryan Shawver tells us about the top news stories in Arkansas for 2016.
Stories ran the gamut, from the crowning of Miss America Savvy Shields who's from Fayetteville, to a visit from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in March, to Bella Vista resident Mauricio Torres being found guilty of capital murder of his six-year-old son, Isaiah Torres in March 2015.
1 Comment
Johnny Marshall
To summarize the review, 5 “News” continued to mislead its audience by presenting biased and outright false information that fit its leftist agenda.