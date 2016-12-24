A 2016 Review Of Local Top Stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) -- Before 2017 arrives, KFSM's Anchor/Reporter Bryan Shawver tells us about the top news stories in Arkansas for 2016.

Stories ran the gamut, from the crowning of Miss America Savvy Shields who's from Fayetteville, to a visit from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in March, to Bella Vista resident Mauricio Torres being found guilty of capital murder of his six-year-old son, Isaiah Torres in March 2015.