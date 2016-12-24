× Acen King Is Laid To Rest As His Alleged Murder Sits Behind Bars

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — As three-year-old Acen King is laid to rest, his family’s minds can rest a little easier.

As of Friday, his accused killer is behind bars. U.S. Marshals along with Little Rock police arrested Gary Eugene Holmes, 33.

Holmes surrendered after both agencies convinced him to turn himself in.

The King family received a call that night telling them the person who police believe shot Acen was finally behind bars.

Hours after laying him to rest the family looks for ways to move forward.

Pastor Terrance Long spoke with the family after receiving the news.

“A burden was lifted on last night,” Long said. “They were excited because this gives them a different way to mourn on today.”

Holmes is now facing one capital murder charge and two counts of terroristic acts. Holmes told his girlfriend he stopped to let King’s grandmother’s car go around him because he thought it was following too close. When Holmes pulled up behind her at a stop sign, he honked, and she honked back. That’s when he got out and fired a shot.

He reportedly told the passengers, “That’s what you get for following me around.”

Long said it makes things easier knowing that justice was served.

“We’re praying that he finds God in this situation and realizes that there’s still a purpose for his life even after this,” Long said.

Leaders plan to work to bring justice to other innocent victims.

Sabrina Mills lives a few feet away from where the incident took place. She said its crimes like these that makes the community stronger reminding neighbors to keep communication open.

“I just begin to rejoice because that was an innocent baby,” Mills said. “It took a lot of prayers because the family was hurting and even what the grandmother said at the candlelight. I think that struck a nerve.”

She plans to join the initiative by other leaders. She is hoping she can help to turn things around, so something like this doesn’t happen again.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Acen King and his family to help with funeral costs. Of the $10,000 goal, $5,015 has been collected as of Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24).

Holmes is being held without bond. His next appearance in court is February 22.