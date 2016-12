Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM)--The popular restaurant Big Jake's Steakhouse caught fire early Saturday morning (Dec. 24). The call came in just after 3 a.m.

Firefighters on scene said it was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Crews will be spending Christmas Eve peeling wood from the charred building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.