Christmas Eve At The Mill

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove created a new family-fun event for the community to enjoy on Christmas Eve.

"Christmas at the Mill" was created by a group of church members wanting to reconnect the community.

"There's a lot of people that don't have anybody, they don't have any way of communicating with other people and this is something that'll bring them out of the house" said Elder Duane Jenks.

Eager members weren't sure what type of turn out to expect, since it was their first time for such an event. But, it was a definite success.

More than 200 hundred people filled the mill for arts and crafts, camel rides, and live singing.

"We're very glad and grateful for this big of a turnout, we weren't expecting this many people at all," said church volunteer Jonathan Warren.

The church is hoping that this will become an annual event for the Prairie Grove community to enjoy for years to come.