Facebook Friends Serve Up A Christmas Meal For Homeless

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Arkansan Tammy Graham posted, via Facebook, that she wanted to find a way to feed people a nice Christmas Eve meal. In a short time, more than 80 people offered to volunteer.

One Facebook friend made a call, and got chicken donated, and then one food donation led to another, according to Graham.

Graham said she got the idea as a kid, "I was always told that if you wanted things to be different then you had to get up and do different ... it seemed that we need more kindness and more good will."

The organizing process took two weeks. and the dinner was served at mid-day on Saturday (Dec. 24) at the 7 Hills Homeless Shelter in south Fayetteville.

More than 100 people were fed, they said a prayer and then everyone grabbed a plate.

"Thank you guys for doing this," said one homeless woman to a volunteer.

In addition, care packages were handed out to those in need.