HPerry Jewelers Surprise Giveaway At Downtown Rogers

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!
From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video, HPerry Jewelers, and True Grit!
The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.
For the final give away and to knock off our bucket list we made a stop at downtown Rogers and found a couple enjoying date night while their family watched their children!
The parents shared some family traditions and even a few laughs with us about the movie Elf.
We wanted to make sure mom was able to get something nice for Christmas so we surprised them with a $500 gift card thanks to 5NEWS and HPerry Jewelers.
Congratulations to the Gilliard family, we hope you have a Merry Christmas with your family that's coming in to visit and of course your children!
