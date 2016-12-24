HPerry Jewelers Surprise Giveaway At Downtown Rogers

Posted 8:00 am, December 24, 2016, by , Updated at 08:01AM, December 24, 2016

5NEWS is helping spread joy this holiday season with Christmas Where You Live!

From December 13th thru December 23rd, we will be surprising unsuspecting viewers with $500 gift cards from one of three places; Bedford Camera & Video, HPerry Jewelers, and True Grit!

The locations are random and so are the winners we’ve chosen.

For the final give away and to knock off our bucket list we made a stop at downtown Rogers and found a couple enjoying date night while their family watched their children!

The parents shared some family traditions and even a few laughs with us about the movie Elf.

We wanted to make sure mom was able to get something nice for Christmas so we surprised them with a $500 gift card thanks to 5NEWS and HPerry Jewelers.

Congratulations to the Gilliard family, we hope you have a Merry Christmas with your family that's coming in to visit and of course your children!

Segment Sponsored By: HPerry Jewelers