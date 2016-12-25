Families Hit “Fast Lane” For Christmas Fun

LOWELL (KFSM)-- Young families are finding new ways to celebrate Christmas. Sitting inside, watching movies and playing with toys just isn't enough these days for some people.

"We're around the house all day ready to get out and take the kids ... this is the second year we've done this,"  said parent Tyler Brown.

Going to an indoor arcade has become a new tradition for his family of a four, and it's one that everyone can enjoy.

The Fast Lane Entertainment manager on duty planned for business to be slow on Christmas night, based on his judgement from last year's turnout.

"It was a little unexpected, but it's nice to see people out" said manager Brandon Grumeaus.

Who wouldn't enjoy arcade games, bowling, and prizes?  It's enough to wear out children.

The staff at Fast Lane is already planning for an even bigger turnout next year.

The new family alternative was a proven success and a new trend for 2016.

