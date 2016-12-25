On-Duty Fayetteville Firefighters Cook Their Own Christmas Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Christmas is just another workday for the Fayetteville Firemen.

"In the past 25 years, I've only had Christmas Day off ... maybe five times," said Captain Chaz Birdsong.

He's become accustomed to working holidays and over the years he's made sure that a nice meal is cooked at the fire station.

The team begins the day with a truck(s) check, they keep it festive with a special holiday themed workout.

After the chores, drills and working as Secret Santas, they replace their fire hats for a chef hats and cook food for their Christmas potluck.

However, putting the cooking chores on the back burner for a quick minute, Birdsong, in typical fire safety fashion, did offer a few holiday tips for everyone at home.

"Check your smoke detector batteries. Make sure you Christmas tree is watered and be safe when cooking."