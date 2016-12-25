× One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Independence County

DESHA (KTHV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Independence County that left one man dead.

The shooting happened in the Desha community south of Batesville.

Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police said a deputy with the Independence County Sheriff’s Office came into contact with the man on Jamestown Road around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday morning (Dec. 25). The 33-year-old man told the officer he was armed and refused to comply with the deputy’s orders.

Sadler said that both local and state police joined the deputy to help assist with the armed man.

Around 11:00 a.m. the individual fired at the officers and the officers fired back.

The man was injured by gunfire, but authorities didn’t specify how many bullets struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for testing. State police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The Arkansas State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting and send an official report to the Independence County prosecuting attorney to determine if charges should be filed.