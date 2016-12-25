× Six Shot At Mount Vernon, New York Nightclub Early Christmas Morning

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNews) — The co-owner of a nightclub in Westchester County was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting early Christmas morning (Dec. 25), CBS New York reports.

Shots were fired near the entrance of The Mansion club around 4:30 a.m. It happened in Mount Vernon, just north of New York City’s Bronx borough.

Mount Vernon Police Captain Edward Adinaro said the 36-year-old shooter was in custody.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately known.

Police said the suspect had been told to leave the premises before he took out a gun and started firing.

“Security personnel immediately tackled him,” Adinaro said. “He was able to free himself, and with the officers on the scene, they were able to further subdue him.”

The five people who were wounded are expected to survive.

“No family should ever spend Christmas like this, ever,” Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas said.

Authorities say the man was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.