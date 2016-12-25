The Boys Shelter In Fort Smith Had A Merry Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Twelve boys, ages seven to 13, celebrated Christmas in a big way, some for the first time, at the Fort Smith Boys Shelter.

Churches, community organizations and corporate businesses have donated toys and other gifts for the boys to have on Christmas.

The non-profit services the communities of Western Arkansas and is supported by the United Way of For Smith, state and local government agencies, private businesses, donors and volunteers..

The shelter opened in 1978.