The Boys Shelter In Fort Smith Had A Merry Christmas

Posted 1:06 pm, December 25, 2016, by

FORT SMITH (KFSM) --  Twelve boys, ages seven to 13, celebrated Christmas in a big way, some for the first time, at the Fort Smith Boys Shelter.

Churches, community organizations and corporate businesses have donated toys and other gifts for the boys to have on Christmas.

The non-profit services the communities of Western Arkansas and is supported by the United Way of For Smith, state and local government agencies, private businesses, donors and volunteers..

The shelter opened in 1978.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment