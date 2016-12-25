What Is Donald Trump Doing For Christmas?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSNews) — Donald Trump kicked off Christmas on Saturday night (Dec. 24) by attending midnight services at an Episcopal church in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president-elect and his wife, Melania, went to the two-hour service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

Some members of the congregation stood and applauded as they walked in. The soon-to-be first couple were married at the church in 2005.

Church Rector James Harlan spoke to the congregation about the need to make room for God in one’s life by letting go of resentments and hurts.

The president-elect is spending the holidays at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, where he’s been holding meetings with senior staff, advisers and business executives.

In a press release Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24), Mr. Trump announced that he plans to dissolve his family’s foundation in the wake of questions regarding possible conflicts of interest once he takes office.

Mr. Trump has bemoaned the increased use of the term “Happy Holidays” in place of “Merry Christmas” as a sign that Christianity is under attack.

As president, he’s said, he’ll reverse the trend.

On Sunday morning, he tweeted a photo of himself in front of a Christmas tree with the message, “Merry Christmas.”

Trump also tweeted wishes for a “Happy Hanukkah” last night. The eight-day Jewish holiday began at sundown Saturday.