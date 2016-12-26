× Arkansas State Parks Celebrate The New Year With “First Day Hikes”

ROGERS (KFSM) — First Day Hikes begin on New Year’s Day, and this could be a chance to start your year off on the right foot with a hike on the trails of Hobbs State Park Conservation Area, just east of Rogers.

Two different guided tours will be available on Sunday January 1, 2017.

The free, guided hikes will be offered at 33 parks throughout the state.

First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts.

The initiative is sponsored by the National Association of State Park Directors, and through the years, other states, including Arkansas, joined this health initiative.

Visitors may choose from a variety of First Day Hikes:

A one mile hike on Lover’s Leap Trail at Queen Wilhelmina State Park

A 1/3 mile hike under towering pines on the Spring Branch Trail at White Oak Lake State Park

A .45 mile hike on Ponder Trail at Crowley’s Ridge State Park. This paved trail is ADA and stroller accessible.

A 1.75 mile hike on the Big Bluff Trail at Bull-Shoals-White River State park. This trail is moderately strenuous and the hike will take about two hours.

Click here for more information about First Day Hikes.