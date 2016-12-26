× Fort Smith Man Shot, Police Search For Suspect

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – A man shot and injured another man Monday(Dec. 26) afternoon, according to the Fort Smith Police department.

The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. at 1901 North 7th Street in Fort Smith, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury. He is expected to recover, according to police.

Officers served a search warrant at the home but nothing was found inside, police said.

Investigators are now looking for the shooting suspect in the case. Details, such as a name or physical description of the suspect, have not been released yet.