Lonely On Christmas, Poteau Artist Paints For Hospital Patients

POTEAU (KFSM) -- Her husband died nine years ago and with her children all grown up and moved out of the house, one Poteau woman was left all alone on Christmas. But she used her artistic talent to make the best of it.

"I decided to turn a negative into a positive."

Known as the "Okie Artist", Teresa Farrington owns an art studio.

"I'm always happy when I'm drawing," she said, "so I went to the hospital and I didn't quite know where to start when I walked in, where to go, or if they'd even let me."

No one said a word.

Soon, Farrington was painting caricatures for families in need of cheer. One woman was especially touched.

"It just made her forget for a few minutes that she was hurting," said Farrington, "She just loved it. It made her happy. And it made her father happy to see his little girl happy."

In 2005, a resolution was passed in the Oklahoma Senate proclaiming Farrington the Okie Artist. That resolution has clearly made an impact.

"When you can make somebody happy, it's a much greater gift than receiving a gift, " Farrington said.