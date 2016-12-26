New Apartments In Uptown Fayetteville Near Completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- With the growth of Northwest Arkansas more apartments are being built, especially in Fayetteville.

There are currently 47 open building permits and 973 units for apartments in Fayetteville, compared to just five permits in 2015 for 308 units.

Maggie Nevers moved to Fayetteville right out of college for a job and looked far and wide for an apartment that was modern and affordable, but not considered student housing.

“There are not a lot of options, there is nothing and modern and the amenities you want and it's really a hit or miss...you're either in the suburbs or far away, there isn't a good central location for apartment complexes,” Nevers said.

When Nevers came across Uptown Fayetteville Apartments she knew this was the area where she wanted to live.

“I'm excited that they are developing new apartments, and I'm so excited that there is so much potential for this area and I just think this is the new place to live. I think this is going to be the future ...it's going to shift from college housing to more local central,” she said.

Uptown Fayetteville Apartments have more than 300 apartments and 17,000 square feet of commercial space where they plan to put restaurants, shops and other services.

Sarah King is the marketing and community outreach for Specialized Real Estate Group and said they knew there was a great demand for apartments in Fayetteville.

“We looked at this uptown region in particular and saw that this was an area that had a high density of employers...like there are a lot of people who work in this area but not a lot of housing up here,” King said.

King said they started development and design for the apartments almost four years ago but didn't break ground until last year.

She said they are happy to be on the bike trail.

“We know a lot of people want to live that bike friendly, not use their car as much lifestyle, so we feel we are offering a lot of people a really wonderful commute to work,” she said.