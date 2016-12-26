Shoppers Hit Stores For Day-After-Christmas Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The day after Christmas is the second busiest shopping day of the year as people hit the stores looking for deals.

"We do have a lot of returns and exchanges," Kevin Davis, who is a full-time assistant at Rue 21 at Central Mall in Fort Smith, said Monday (Dec. 26).

Some stores, like JC Penney, opened their doors early.

"People will be coming in, redeeming those gift cards that they get for Christmas," JC Penney General Manager Scott Piechocki said.

While the lines are not out the door the way they are during Black Friday, Piechocki and Davis both said they are expecting a busy couple of weeks ahead.