Shoppers Hit The Stores For Day After Christmas Shopping

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The day after Christmas is the second busiest shopping day of the year, and many folks around our area have been out Monday (Dec. 26) looking for the best deals.

Retailers are seeing large crowds today and some even opened their doors early.

Some folks are shopping for bargains with their Christmas money, or maybe wanting to return or exchange items.

Retailers want to make sure they're making the customer happy, by marking down Christmas décor, and having outerwear, and winter apparel on sale.

Over the years, workers say the day after Christmas are folks who come in and want to get ready for the New Year and they are already shopping for spring and summer clothing.

While it's not as hectic as Black Friday, it just comes across as a really busy Saturday.

Doors close at Central Mall in Fort Smith and NWA Mall in Fayetteville at 9 p.m. tonight,