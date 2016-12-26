× Victim In Christmas Eve Shooting Identified As Retired Major League Baseball Pitcher

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) – A Pine Bluff man is behind bars charged with first degree murder in a Christmas Eve shooting in downtown Little Rock.

Little Rock police say that 59-year-old William Goodman got into a fight with 52-year-old John Barfield near the corner of 5th and Sherman streets, shooting and killing Barfield. The incident occurred around 5 p.m.

Barfield was a retired Major League Baseball pitcher, playing three seasons for the Texas Rangers.

Goodman is being held with no bond. According to the Pulaski County inmate roster, he’s also facing charges in Jefferson County.

Police say this was the 41st homicide in 2016 for the city of Little Rock.