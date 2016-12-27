A Child Spreads Christmas Cheer to Two Springdale Police Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)-- Two Springdale police officers were enjoying their lunch when a young boy came to their table with two gift cards, one for each of the officers.

On the back of the cards he wrote, "Good Guys". Woodrow's random act of kindness caught the officers off guard.

"It was very humbling and very grateful you know, to know that the citizens care that much, it makes me feel like what I do, you know, matters," said Officer Anthony Parnell.

The officers took a picture with the boy and posted it to their Facebook account.

"Anytime you get any kind of recognition, or praise, or thanks it kind of puts back into perspective as to why you did this [job] in the first place," said Steve Davis.

With all the negative attention law enforcement has received recently in the media regarding officer-involved shootings, the gift cards reaffirmed for the Springdale officers that at least one child is keeping a positive mind toward police.