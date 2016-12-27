Apple Cider Vinegar Lowers Blood Sugar

Posted 3:03 pm, December 27, 2016

Some folks have called apple cider vinegar a cure-all for decades, and now a study finds it does actually have health benefits. Researchers say that in the study when people had two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before bed with a snack they had lower blood sugar levels the next morning. Meanwhile, people also had better readings when they had about an ounce of the vinegar with a high carbohydrate meal. People diagnosed with diabetes  were able to improve their blood glucose by nearly half.

