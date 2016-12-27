Child Spreads Christmas Cheer To Two Springdale Traffic Safety Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Two Springdale traffic safety officers were enjoying their lunch at Zaxby's last Thursday (Dec. 22) when a young boy came to their table with two gift cards; one for each of the officers.

On the back of the cards he wrote "Good Guys." Woodrow's random act of kindness caught the officers off guard.

"It was very humbling and very grateful you know, to know that the citizens care that much, it makes me feel like what I do, you know, matters," said Officer Anthony Parnell.

The officers took a picture with the boy and posted it on the Springdale Police Department Facebook page.

"Anytime you get any kind of recognition, or praise, or thanks it kind of puts back into perspective as to why you did this [job] in the first place," said Officer Steve Davis.