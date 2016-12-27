City Of Fayetteville Recycles Christmas Trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- It's about time to start taking down your Christmas trees.

While the artificial ones just go back in the box the real ones need to be thrown away.

Starting in January the City Of Fayetteville will be picking up live trees for composting.

There are a few rules you need to follow.

Waste coordinator Brian Pugh said, "as long as they're free from any kind of lights, tinsels, decorations or stands, trees can be placed at the curb the same day as the yard waste collection."

After the trees are picked up they'll be turned into compost which is great for spring gardening ideas. You would usually have to buy back the compost at $20 a scoop. But for this month the city is giving away free scoops of compost. One scoop is large enough to fill the back of a pick up truck.

If you aren't ready to part with your tree just yet, you can set it up in your backyard as an animal habitat. Birds and small mammals can use the tree as warm shelter throughout the winter.