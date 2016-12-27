Firewood Business Owner Speaks About Theft, Overwhelming Support From Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — Ray Seratt has been selling firewood for years and operated his business under an honor system, but recently his money box was stolen from his lot.

Seratt may be 79, but his business on Highway 71 and Ash Street isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“I've cut wood all my life,” he said. "I worked pretty hard all my life, and if I sat down and tried the rocking chair out I don't think I'd last long, so I'm going to stay up on my feet as long as they'll go."

Cutting, splitting, stacking and hauling the wood is a full-time job. His brother used to collect all the money, but he passed away four years ago. Seratt came up with a courtesy box, so people can still purchase wood when he’s not there. Each rick of wood costs $50.

“It worked wonderful for the last four years then all of a sudden we got one bad apple in the bunch,” Seratt said.

Someone stole the money box, so he reported it to the Mountainburg Police Department, which made a post about it on the MPD Facebook page.

“The nice story is that people saw that and made donations to Mr. Seratt,” said Police Chief Vincent Clamser.

The police department handed Seratt an envelope a few days before Christmas that contained about $300 in donations.

“He was just really overwhelmed,” Chief Clamser said. “I asked him if he was going to quit doing this, and he said 'no,' he was going to continue doing what he`s been doing all these years.”

Seratt said he plans to keep using the honor system.

“I've got customers I've had ever since I started this, and they trust me with getting them good wood,” he said. “They're just a lot of good people.”

Police are still looking for those responsible for stealing the donation box. They are offering a cash reward for any tip that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Mountainburg Police at (479)-369-2000.