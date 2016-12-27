Fort Smith ‘Star Wars’ Super Fan Reacts To Death Of Carrie Fisher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- After hearing about actress Carrie Fisher's death Tuesday (Dec. 27), a Star Wars super fan in Fort Smith remembered her with a piece of memorabilia she had autographed herself.

Clay Pruitt showed 5NEWS a replica of the thermal detonator Princess Leia had used in Return of the Jedi.

"Today, being the day that Carrie Fisher passed away, I figured that this would be very appropriate. Of all of my Star Wars stuff, this is probably one of my favorite items," he said. "To have somebody that I watched growing up pass away, it’s hard to swallow. It’s sad."

Others will fill in Fisher's role as the series moves forward, but Pruitt can't imagine a Star Wars universe without Princess Leia.

"It’s like coffee with no sugar. It’s like Christmas with no presents. I don’t even know what to compare it to," he said. "I’m excited to see where the series goes. It’s just gonna be a little different without Carrie Fisher in it."

Fisher was 60.