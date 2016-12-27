× Garrett’s Blog: Weather New Year’s Eve at Midnight

Minimal rain chances will return to the area heading into the weekend but it appears New Year’s Eve will be relatively mild for winter standards.

The highest rain chances this weekend to the east. The next big cold blast arrives on Wednesday, January 4th.

Midnight temperatures in NW Arkansas will be around 35º to start 2016.

Expect Fort Smith’s temperature to be near 43º; cold enough for a jacket.

For rain accumulation in the 6-hours leading up to Midnight, the heaviest will fall to the southeast of our area in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Rain, and or snow chances return somewhere around the middle of next week.

-Garrett