Keeping Christmas Presents Safe From Thieves

(KFSM) — Although Christmas has ended, you might have unwrapped presents underneath your Christmas tree, or the boxes in the trash can outside your home. However, your home is still at target for thieves.

Many families place their Christmas trees near windows, however, police said to not leave your gifts in plain sight where people from the outside are able to see through the window. This might give grinches an idea to break into your home and take what is underneath your Christmas tree especially now that the presents are unwrapped.

Another common place for crooks to look is inside trash cans. Thrown away, are boxes of opened gifts from Christmas Day. This gives burglars an indication of what presents were opened inside the house, police explained.

"Around this time of the year people need to throw away their packages in a discreet manner. If you put a television box that advertises you have expensive items in your house that will make you more likely be a target," said Detective Jonathan Wear with Van Buren Police Department.

Police added the best idea to prevent this problem is to shred the box, put it into a trash bag, or take it directly to the landfill.