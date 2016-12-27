Local Super Fan Reacts To Death Of Carrie Fisher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Today, 5NEWS visited the home of a major Star Wars fan in Fort Smith to see how he feels about the death of Princess Leia.

Clay Pruitt loves Star Wars.

“The very first Star Wars, I’d probably seen it a thousand times laying in the recliner in the house I grew up in," he explained.

Right now, one piece of Pruitt’s memorabilia is getting special attention in his Star Wars-themed man cave.

“Today, being the day that Carrie Fisher passed away, I figured that this would be very appropriate. Of all of my Star Wars stuff, this is probably one of my favorite items.”

He showed 5NEWS a replica of the thermal detonator she used in Return of the Jedi — autographed by Fisher herself.

“To have somebody that I watched growing up pass away, it’s hard to swallow. It’s sad,” said Pruitt.

Others will fill-in the role as the series moves forward, but Pruitt can’t imagine a Star Wars universe without Princess Leia.

“It’s like coffee with no sugar. It’s like Christmas with no presents. I don’t even know what to compare it to.”

But he’s trying to keep a positive outlook, even with the loss of one of his favorite characters.

“I’m excited to see where the series goes. It’s just gonna be a little different without Carrie Fisher in it.”