Police Searching For Two In Connection With Fort Smith Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a person of interest and a possible witness in connection with a shooting that happened Monday (Dec. 26), and injured 33-year-old Jason Fougere.

Roy Dale Stewart, also known as Roy Jones, 32, is being sought for questioning regarding the shooting, said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Also being sought by police for an interview is April Denise Flurry, also known as April Sanders, 35, Grubbs added.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. at a home at 1901 N. 7th St.

Fougere was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

A motive for the shooting remained unknown as of Tuesday (Dec. 27), Grubbs explained.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith police at 709-5100.