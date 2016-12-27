× Police: Shoplifting Turns Into Commercial Robbery While Christmas Shoppers Witness Matter

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is accused of several charges after a misdemeanor shoplifting matter turned into a felony robbery, police say.

Oliverio Baca, 40, of Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial robbery, theft by receiving of more than $1,000, second-degree forgery, and misdemeanor fleeing apprehension and resisting arrest, as well as on three warrants out of Van Buren.

Shortly after 4 p.m. during Christmas Eve, an officer who was off-duty from the Fort Smith Police Department but who was working security for extra Christmas money at Walmart at 2100 N. 62nd St., was told by a store employee that Baca was putting stolen items into a large handbag, a police report states.

When the officer confronted Baca, he told the officer he had the wrong guy. As the officer tried to handcuff him, Baca wouldn’t comply. Baca reportedly pushed a Walmart employee who was assisting the officer with the arrest, before running toward an exit.

As a result, a stun gun was used on Baca in front of the store, while shoppers entered. Baca fell onto the ground and injured his forehead, according to the report. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Baca remained Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $13,142 bond, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.