Suspects Wanted In Connection With Commercial Burglary

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Investigators at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects involved in a commercial burglary.

The burglary happened at Abrasive Fabricators on South U.S. 271 about 4:30 p.m ., Friday (Dec. 23), but investigators hadn’t located the silver Chevrolet truck that was reportedly involved as of Tuesday (Dec. 27).

A business owner reported he arrived at his work and saw a Caucasian man running from behind the building. The owner chased the suspect before the suspect jumped into the silver getaway truck.

The business owner told deputies he was struck by the back of the truck as it sped away.

After the suspects fled the area, those at the scene realized the business was burglarized.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 783-1051.