Suspects Wanted In Connection With Commercial Burglary

Posted 3:43 pm, December 27, 2016, by
fs-commercial-burglary-12-23

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM)  — Investigators at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects involved in a commercial burglary.

The burglary happened at Abrasive Fabricators on South U.S. 271 about 4:30 p.m ., Friday (Dec. 23), but investigators hadn’t located the silver Chevrolet truck that was reportedly involved as of Tuesday (Dec. 27).

A business owner reported he arrived at his work and saw a Caucasian man running from behind the building. The owner chased the suspect before the suspect jumped into the silver getaway truck.

The business owner told deputies he was struck by the back of the truck as it sped away.

After the suspects fled the area, those at the scene realized the business was burglarized.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 783-1051.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s