Woman Growing Second Skeleton

A rare condition is causing a woman to slowly grow a second skeleton. The condition known as FOP causes muscles, ligaments, and other connective tissues to turn into bone. Jasmine Floyd is twenty-three years old, she was diagnosed as a child, and she has slowly lost the ability to raise her arms above her shoulders or move her neck. She is one of only two-hundred and eight-five confirmed cases of FOP in the United States. Researchers have identified the gene that causes it, but there are currently no plans to develop a drug to help stop it.

