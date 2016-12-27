Woman Growing Second Skeleton

Posted 5:45 pm, December 27, 2016, by

A rare condition is causing a woman to slowly grow a second skeleton. The condition known as FOP causes muscles, ligaments, and other connective tissues to turn into bone.  Jasmine Floyd is twenty-three years old, she was diagnosed as a child, and she has slowly lost the ability to raise her arms above her shoulders or move her neck. She is one of only two-hundred and eight-five confirmed cases of FOP in the United States. Researchers have identified the gene that causes it, but there are currently no plans to develop a drug to help stop it.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s