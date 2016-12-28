A Lawmaker’s Tweet Sparks A Rally In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE(KFSM)-- The Department of Health and Human Services is considering using the Ouachita Job Corps Center as a housing facility for undocumented immigrant children.

Three days before Christmas, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) posted this tweet: "HHS should halt any plans to use the Ouachita Job Corps Center facility as an immigration shelter...." which then linked to a longer statement, that U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) and Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04) both agreed.

The immigration shelter would be used to house refugees fleeing from violent situations in their home countries. Most refugees are coming from Central America.

"... these children are fleeing gang violence from the instability of their home countries and so while it might not be political persecution because of their race or religion it's very much an attack on their humanity," said protester Michel Rangel.

Lawmakers argue that the facility would put the public at risk, Cotton called the plan "irresponsible and against the wishes of Arkansas" in a statement posted on his website.

Protesters are hoping that the rally will help them get a meeting with the lawmakers to reach a happy medium.

Following the rally protesters posted signs to the window of Cotton's office.