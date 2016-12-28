× Arkansas Minimum Wage Increases To $8.50 Sunday

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — The new year means a pay bump for minimum wage employees across the state.

In Arkansas, the minimum wage is set to increase on Sunday. It’s a more hefty increase than last year. That’s good news for workers, but it means business owners have to figure out how to pay it. Come January, minimum wage employees will get a $1 an hour pay raise.

“It began raising by 50 cents each January 1,” said Arkansas Department of Labor’s public relation officer, Rosalyn Miller. “This will be the final increment on January 1, 2017. It will be $8.50.”

Rosalyn Miller is the public relations officer for the Arkansas Department of Labor.

