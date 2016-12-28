× Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher Passes

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Debbie Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, died Wednesday at age 84, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away, Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds was taken to a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times. Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

Reynolds, 84, complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told The Times.

Her son, Todd Fisher, while not confirming his mother had been hospitalized, told CNN that people should “Pray for her.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN it responded to a call where Carrie Fisher owns a home, but would not name the female patient it transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The patient was in fair to serious condition, the fire department said.

CNN called the hospital, but an official said patient information cannot be disclosed.

Reynolds. who was born Mary Frances Reynolds, was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

She was married then famously divorced from singing sensation Eddie Fisher, who left Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor.

Fisher’s daughter with actress Connie Stevens, Joely Fisher, tweeted Wednesday: “God speed mama.”

Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made “Star Wars'” Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, was 60 when she died Tuesday, four days after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.