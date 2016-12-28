Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital For Medical Emergency, Reports Say

(CBS) — Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday for an unknown medical condition, according to multiple reports.

The medical emergency came just one day after the death of her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the fire department treated a female patient at an address associated with Reynolds’ children, and took her to the hospital. KNX 1070’s Claudia Peschiutta cited “sources” who confirmed Reynolds was hospitalized. Sources told the Los Angeles Times that Reynolds had fallen ill, and spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said a woman had been hospitalized from that address in fair condition.

Reynolds issued a public statement Tuesday about the death of her daughter, writing on Facebook that she wanted to thank everyone “who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.” She signed the statement “love Carries Mother.”

Reynolds was considered “America’s Sweetheart” in the 1950s and ‘60s, starring in “Singin’ in the Rain” at age 19, opposite Gene Kelly. Her marriage to Eddie Fisher was well-chronicled — and its breakup, in 1958, due to his affair with Elizabeth Taylor, was a top news item.

She starred in her own sitcom, “The Debbie Reynolds Show” in 1969, although it lasted just one season. Her second and third marriages, both of which ended in divorce, also made headlines.

In addition to her daughter, Reynolds is also the mother to Todd Fisher, 58, and grandmother to actress Billie Lourd.