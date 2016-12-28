Eating Nuts Can Help Your Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Forget the Fountain of Youth, it turns out that nuts can help you live longer.

According to new research out of London, experts looked at several published studies that included cases of stroke, coronary disease, cancer and other illnesses. They found that eating nuts regularly could lower your chances of getting cancer by 15%, coronary heart disease by 30%, and premature death by 22%. A list of the healthy nuts are hazelnuts, walnuts, and even peanuts. Those include nutrients known to reduce heart disease, including ingredients like fiber and magnesium.

