Federal Prison Escapees Recaptured In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two men who escaped from a federal correctional facility in Forrest City were recaptured in Fayetteville Tuesday (Dec. 27), according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Devoy Nokes, 43, and George Robert, 42, were on the run for less than 24 hours when they were identified as passengers in a Dodge Durango driving down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the U.S. Marshals said. Both men were then seen entering a residence on N Lola Street where they were arrested without incident, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Nokes was serving a 15-year sentence on federal firearms violations and Roberts was serving a 12-year sentence for distribution of methamphetamine. Both men now face federal escape charges.

The Springdale Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Greenland Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshals in the arrest.