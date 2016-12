Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - New data confirms that the cost of children’s healthcare has risen greatly over the past twenty years.

The University of Washington says that Americans spent over $233 Billion on children’s healthcase in 2013. That’s up 56% from $149 Billion in 1996. Researchers say the three areas where the most money is being spent is inpatient newborn care, ADHD disorders, and dental care. Asthma was a distant fourth when it came to most money spent.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System