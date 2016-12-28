× No Criminal Charges In Collision That Killed Two And Injured Trooper

GARLAND COUNTY (KFSM) — No criminal charges will be brought in a case that caused the death of two Florida residents and severely injured an Arkansas State trooper.

Following an independent investigation conducted by police and reviewed by a prosecuting attorney, no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the head-on collision that happened Oct. 10, 2016 along U.S. 70, according to Arkansas State Police.

The Sentinel-Record, the newspaper of Hot Springs, reported the fatal collision was a result of a police chase.

Cassandra Marie Braun, 26, and her passenger, Tavon DeSean Jenkins, 24, both of Estero, Fla., were killed and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Brian Ray Burke, 35, of Hot Springs was injured. He has as a state trooper for five years and remains on medical leave due to the injuries he sustained.

Braun and Jenkins were traveling west, while Burke traveled east. Both cars crashed head-on shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Although the investigation has ended, state police will conduct an internal review of the collision as part of their protocol and policy. According to state police, this happens when any state police vehicle is involved in a collision to see whether policies and procedures were properly followed.