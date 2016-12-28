One Killed, Three Injured In Franklin County Wreck

Posted 8:28 am, December 28, 2016, by
POLICE WRECK

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — One woman is dead and three others are injured after a wreck that happened Tuesday night (Dec. 27).

According to Arkansas State Police,  Danny Hunter Jr., 24, of Ozark was driving a 2000 Honda with three passengers. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 23 north around 7 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

At least one of the four occupants was ejected from the vehicle. Jancee L. Harrison, 35, of Charleston was pronounced dead, according to police. The driver and the other two passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin County EMS and First Responders were dispatched to the scene Tuesday night.

