× Suspect Busted In Connection With Manufacturing Marijuana In Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is behind bars facing felony charges after his cannabis cultivation room was busted by deputies.

Deputies at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office raided the home of Phillip Gann, 34, on Horseshoe Mountain Road near Paris Friday (Dec. 23), said Logan County Sheriff Boyd D. Hicks. Arkansas State Police and those at Petit Jean Foundation also assisted.

Hicks added that Gann faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premise.

Nearly 10 large plants were found in the room used for the manufacturing.