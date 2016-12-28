Suspect Busted In Connection With Manufacturing Marijuana In Logan County

Posted 4:17 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 04:41PM, December 28, 2016
weed-manufacturing-plant-in-logan-co

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is behind bars facing felony charges after his cannabis cultivation room was busted by deputies.

Deputies at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office raided the home of Phillip Gann, 34, on Horseshoe Mountain Road near Paris Friday (Dec. 23), said Logan County Sheriff Boyd D. Hicks. Arkansas State Police and those at Petit Jean Foundation also assisted.

Hicks added that Gann faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premise.

Nearly 10 large plants were found in the room used for the manufacturing.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s