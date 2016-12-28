House And Apartment Building Catch Fire In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A house and an apartment building caught fire in Fort Smith just after 11 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 28).

The house is located at 4402 Howell Avenue and the apartment building is located at 4308 Howell Avenue. A car parked between the two was also on fire. The apartment building has four apartments.

The fire spread from from the house to the car to the apartments, according to Fort Smith battalion chief.

Howell Avenue is blocked between 43rd and 44th Streets by fire trucks.

Four people were inside the house and four people were in the apartments at the time of the fire. No one was injured and the cause is unknown at this time.