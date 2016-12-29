× Arkansas Shut Out In Second-Half, Falls To Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE (KFSM)- The Belk Bowl was a tale of two halves for the Razorbacks. Arkansas was dominate in the first half of the Belk Bowl, building a 24-0 lead against Virginia Tech at halftime. But, in the second half the Hokies finally answered back while the Hogs faltered at Bank of America Stadium.

Arkansas’ defense set the tone early on in the game after linebacker Brooks Ellis recovered a fumble on the first play. The Razorbacks offense rolled on from there. Quarterback Austin Allen was 15-for-21 for 165 yards and one touchdown in the first half. Even the absence of usually starting tight end Jeremy Sprinkle didn’t seem to hold them back. Cheyenne O’Grady took over Sprinkle’s spot, catching a 28 yard touchdown pass form Austin Allen in the first quarter.

“We were well-prepared and executed in the first half,” said Arkansas coach Bret Bielema. “Just have never seen anything turn the tide so quickly against us in all three phases.”

Allen was not as strong after halftime and was rattled by the Hokies defense. The signal-caller finished the night 18-of-31 for 278 yards, and was intercepted three times. Despite the tough ending to the year Allen still had a positive outlook for next season.

“I think this will make us better I know it’s tough to realize that right now,” said Austin Allen. “I just think we are going to have it in the back of our minds throughout offseason training and everything like that.”