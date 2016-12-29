× Fort Smith Police Arrest Two Women On Suspicion Of Trafficking A Minor For Sex

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two women were arrested Wednesday (Dec. 28) on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor after detectives responded to an ad for prostitution on a website, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Detectives made arrangements to meet two women at a local motel, but three women showed up and agreed to have sex in exchange for money, the police department said.

After they were arrested, detectives found out one of the females was 16 years old and the other two women were identified as Makhaela Carter, 18, and Kayla Worst, 19, according to police. Both Carter and Worst are facing a human trafficking of a minor charge and are being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center. Carter is being held without bond and Worst’s bond has been set at $50,000, police said.

The juvenile was arrested for probation revocation and was taken to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center.