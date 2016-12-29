× Fort Smith Sewer Rates Go Up In The New Year

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Sewer rates for Fort Smith residence will go up once again in the new year following an agreement between the city and the Environmental Protection Agency that was made in 2015.

The first of three rate hikes went into effect Jan. 1, 2016. This will be the second rate increase. Residents should expect a third rate increase in 2018.

The money from these increases will be put toward repairing an aging sewer system; a project that’s expected to cost more than $450 million, so the city can be in compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

Residents will see a $1 increase in the billing charge from $3.50 per account to $4.50 per account. They will also see an increase in volume charge from $7.10 per 100 cubic feet to $8.45 per 100 cubic feet.

The increase will be reflected on residents’ Feb. 2017 bills.

The city is including a sewer rate increase notification in the January billing cycle.