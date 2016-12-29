Fort Smith’s Shuttered Crystal Palace Will Become Family Fun Center

crystalpalace

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The former Crystal Palace skating rink in Fort Smith will become a new Hogwild Family Fun Center, according to the building’s new owner.

The Crystal Palace closed for good Nov. 27. It now belongs to Buddy Grimes, who also owns the Hogwild Family Fun Center in Conway, which has laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, inflatables and more than 50 arcade games.

Grimes said they are making nearly $250,000 worth of renovations to the building and plan to open March 18, 2017.

