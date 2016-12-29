Health Care Spending In The US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Diabetes leads a list of health care spending in the United States.

Spending on diabetes diagnosis and treatment totaled more than $100 billion in 2013. It has grown 36% faster than spending on heart disease, which is the country’s number one cause of death. Along with diabetes, heart disease, back and neck pain, high blood pressure, and injuries from falls round out the top five conditions for health care spending. Together they make up 18% of all personal health care spending and totaled $437 billion in 2013.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System